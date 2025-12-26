Left Menu

Mandatory Training for BMC Officials Amid Upcoming Municipal Elections

Mumbai's civic body requires mandatory training for officials ahead of municipal elections to ensure transparent and fair conduct. Scheduled from December 29 to January 9, the training will include electoral responsibilities and legal guidelines. Strict disciplinary action is warned for non-compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:26 IST
Mandatory Training for BMC Officials Amid Upcoming Municipal Elections
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's civic body is making election-related training mandatory for all officials involved in the upcoming municipal elections, warning of severe consequences for non-compliance.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced that these sessions aim to ensure the elections are transparent and fair. The training will occur from December 29 to January 9.

Officials have received individual appointment orders detailing the schedule, and attendance is compulsory. Non-attendance or misconduct could lead to criminal proceedings and disciplinary actions under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

 India
2
West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

 India
3
Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

 India
4
Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025