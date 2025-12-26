Mandatory Training for BMC Officials Amid Upcoming Municipal Elections
Mumbai's civic body requires mandatory training for officials ahead of municipal elections to ensure transparent and fair conduct. Scheduled from December 29 to January 9, the training will include electoral responsibilities and legal guidelines. Strict disciplinary action is warned for non-compliance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:26 IST
Mumbai's civic body is making election-related training mandatory for all officials involved in the upcoming municipal elections, warning of severe consequences for non-compliance.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced that these sessions aim to ensure the elections are transparent and fair. The training will occur from December 29 to January 9.
Officials have received individual appointment orders detailing the schedule, and attendance is compulsory. Non-attendance or misconduct could lead to criminal proceedings and disciplinary actions under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act.
