Kerala: Indian Coast Guard organises mass tree plantation drive on World Environment Day

On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) organised various events to spread the message of a green and clean environment. DIG N Ravi Commander Coast Guard inaugurated the mass tree plantation drive, wherein 200 saplings of fruit-bearing plants were planted across various Indian Coast Guard establishments and residential areas, said Public Relations Officer ICG (Kerala and Mahe) of the ICG in a statement.

The walkathon conducted by ICG Air Enclave at Nedumbassery, the mass beach clean ship conducted at Fort Kochi beach by ICGS Sarathi, and the mass yoga conducted by ICGS Kochi ensured spreading a wide awareness among the local populace on the importance of protecting the environment and leading a healthy lifestyle, the PRO added. World Environment Day, observed on June 5, marks the start of the 1972 Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment. This year's theme is "Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience".

The World Environment Day has grown into a major campaign involving over 150 countries, with each year focusing on a specific theme to address critical environmental challenges. The day serves as a call to action for governments, businesses, and individuals to engage in sustainable practices and make positive changes to protect our planet. Activities range from local clean-ups and tree planting to educational events and policy advocacy, all aimed at fostering a deeper connection to the environment and promoting a collective responsibility towards its preservation. (ANI)

