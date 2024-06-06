Nvidia Hits $3 Trillion Milestone in AI Chip Boom
Nvidia's stock market value reached $3 trillion on Wednesday, driven by competition among Wall Street's biggest players to lead in AI technology. Shares of Nvidia surged by 4.75%, touching an intra-day record high of $1,219.93, propelled by its specialized AI chips.
Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2024 00:47 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 00:47 IST
Nvidia's stock market value hit $3 trillion for the first time on Wednesday as the chipmaker benefited from a race between Wall Street's heavyweights to dominate AI technology.
Shares of the maker of specialized AI chips were last up 4.75%.
Nvidia shares touched an intra-day record high of $1,219.93, giving it a market capitalization of $3 trillion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Wall Street Awaits Key Nvidia Results and Fed Minutes Amid Market Uncertainty
Wall Street Holds Steady Awaiting Nvidia's Earnings and Fed Minutes
Wall Street Falls Amid Fed Minutes and Anticipation of Nvidia Earnings
Wall Street Slumps Amid Fed Concerns; Nvidia Outshines
Muted Wall Street Opening as Investors Await Nvidia Results and Fed Minutes