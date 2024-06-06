Nvidia Hits $3 Trillion Milestone in AI Chip Boom

Nvidia's stock market value hit $3 trillion for the first time on Wednesday as the chipmaker benefited from a race between Wall Street's heavyweights to dominate AI technology.

Shares of the maker of specialized AI chips were last up 4.75%.

Nvidia shares touched an intra-day record high of $1,219.93, giving it a market capitalization of $3 trillion.

