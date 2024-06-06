Left Menu

Fire breaks out due to short circuit at apartment in Noida

According to the Fire Service officials, a fire broke out on the 17th floor of Eldeco Aamantran Society located in Sector 119.

ANI | Updated: 06-06-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 09:53 IST
A fire broke out due to a short circuit at an apartment in Noida Sector 119, said officials. The incident took place on Wednesday night.

According to the Fire Service officials, a fire broke out on the 17th floor of Eldeco Aamantran Society located in Sector 119. As soon as the information was received the fire brigade reached the spot and managed to douse the fire.

No casualties in the incident have been reported. More details are awaited.

Earlier on June 2, a massive fire broke out in a warehouse near National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) in Greater Noida, police said. No casualties have been reported, they said.

Upon receiving the information, fire tenders were rushed to the spot and doused the Fire. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

