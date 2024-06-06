Left Menu

SUN Mobility and IndianOil Join Forces to Revolutionize EV Battery Swapping in India

SUN Mobility has announced a strategic joint venture with IndianOil to establish a sprawling battery swapping network for electric vehicles by 2030. This partnership aims to launch over 10,000 battery swapping stations in more than 40 cities within the next three years, making EV adoption seamless for 2, 3, and small 4-wheelers.

SUN Mobility, a pioneering energy solutions provider for electric vehicles, has formed a strategic partnership with IndianOil, a major integrated energy company. The collaboration aims to establish one of the largest battery swapping infrastructures by 2030.

The new venture intends to set up over 10,000 battery swapping stations across 40-plus cities within three years. This initiative will offer a 'Battery as a Service' (BaaS) solution, enhancing the EV experience for 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, and small 4-wheelers.

Co-Founder and Chairman of SUN Mobility, Chetan Maini remarked, "We aim to make electric vehicles affordable and convenient. Our platform will now be bolstered by IndianOil's extensive network, easing battery cost and maintenance worries for EV owners. Together, we set a global benchmark for sustainable mobility."

