Ukraine Seeks Arbitration Over Kakhovka Dam Destruction
Ukrhydroenergo, Ukraine's state-run hydro-electric company, has initiated international arbitration to seek damages from Russia for the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam and power station in June 2023. The company has estimated the damage at 2.5 billion euros.
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 06-06-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 16:25 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's Ukrhydroenergo said on Thursday it had initiated international arbitration seeking damages for Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka Dam and power station in June 2023.
The state-run hydro-electric company estimated the damage at 2.5 billion euros, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
