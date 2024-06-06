Left Menu

CISF officer allegedly slaps MP Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport, probe on: Sources

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer of constable rank allegedly slapped Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut during a frisking argument at Chandigarh airport while she was headed to Delhi earlier today, sources said.

06-06-2024
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer of constable rank allegedly slapped Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut during a frisking argument at Chandigarh airport while she was headed to Delhi earlier today, sources said. According to the sources, an inquiry committee comprising senior CISF officers has been set up to conduct a further investigation.

Meanwhile, Ranaut has arrived at Delhi airport ahead of the meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) scheduled tomorrow in Parliament's central hall. Kangana Ranaut defeated Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi by a margin of 74,755 votes.

She garnered 5,37,022 votes while Singh got 4,62,267 votes, according to the latest data from the Election Commission of India. The Mandi constituency holds symbolic significance for the Congress, as it is considered a bastion of the Virbhadra family. The seat was being held by Pratibha Devi Singh, the late leader's widow.

As per the results announced by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, the BJP won 240 seats and along with its allies, it stands at 293 seats. Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Nitish Kumar's JDU, having won 16 and 12 seats respectively in their respective states, have extended support to the NDA. The INDIA bloc has 234 MPs in the new parliament with the Congress having won 99 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

