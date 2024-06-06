Left Menu

NIA chargesheets active Naxal cadre in BJP leader Ratan Dubey murder case in Chhattisgarh

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted one active Naxal cadre in the case relating to the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ratan Dubey by armed cadres of the terror group in Chhattisgarh.

ANI | Updated: 06-06-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 20:43 IST
NIA chargesheets active Naxal cadre in BJP leader Ratan Dubey murder case in Chhattisgarh
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted one active Naxal cadre in the case relating to the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ratan Dubey by armed cadres of the terror group in Chhattisgarh.The chargesheet was filed on Wednesday at the NIA Special Court at Jagdalpur against Dhansingh Korram alias Sukhdev Korram under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. On November 4, 2023, Ratan Dubey was hacked to death with an axe by unknown members of Naxals during an election campaign in a crowded weekly market at Koushalnar village in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur.NIA, which had taken over the investigation in the case (RC-08/2024/NIA/RPR) in February this year, found that Dhansingh Korram was actively involved in the conspiracy relating to the targeted killing of Ratan Dubey.

As per the NIA, the conspiracy was aimed at disrupting the free and fair election process and spreading terror among the local people.The accused, who was arrested on December 10 last year, had conducted a recce of the victim, and had informed the assailants about his presence in the Koushalnar weekly market, said the anti-terror agency. The agency said that Dhansingh Korram threw naxal pamphlets at the place of the attack and escaped during the commission of the instant crime. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024