"Govt mulls declaring May 13 as Day against Superstitions": Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday visited the family members of the late Birubala Rabha, the Padma Shri awardee who had launched a long crusade against the practice of witch-hunting in the rural parts of the State. The chief minister visited her residence in Thakurvila village in North Garo Hills in Meghalaya bordering Goalpara district of Assam.

Birubala Rabha, who had dedicated her life to fighting all forms of social evils and superstitions, breathed her last on May 13 following her battle against cancer. She was 70 and was born in 1954 at Thakurvila village near the Meghalaya border in Assam's Goalpara district. The Chief Minister, speaking to media persons at the location, expressed his gratitude towards Birubala Rabha for her life-long crusade against social evils and superstitious beliefs once prevalent and widespread across the State.

Her demise can be counted as an irreparable loss for the State, he stated, adding the State government would take every step within its capacity to ensure the legacy of the late Padma Shri awardee is immortalised. Responding to the request from her admirers to declare May 13, the day of her death, as the "Day against Superstitions Beliefs", Chief Minister Sarma said the matter would be discussed in the State Cabinet.

"She left an indelible mark in the society's attempt at fighting social evils and superstitious practices," the Chief Minister added. He urged upon every individual in the State to extend their wholehearted support in the State government's and the civil society groups' initiatives aimed at raising awareness against social evils such as witch-hunting, etc.

The State government would also look into the demand for the construction of a statue of Birubala Rabha, he added. The Assam Chief Minister also took to his official X handle and posted about his visit to the family of Birubala Rabha. He said, "Padmashree Birubhala Rabha's life exemplified indomitable courage. Her passing away is a great loss for us. Today at Goalpara, I visited her residence and reiterated that the fight against social evils will continue with greater vigour. This is the biggest tribute to her legacy."

In 2015, the Assam Legislative Assembly unanimously passed the Assam Witch Hunting (Prohibition, Prevention and Protection) Act, 2015. In 2021, her significant contributions to social work were recognised by the government of India, which conferred upon her the prestigious Padma Shri award.

Reportedly, her activism gained momentum after a harrowing experience involving her son's misdiagnosis by a village quack in 1985. (ANI)

