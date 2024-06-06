Left Menu

Bangladeshi national attempting to cross border illegally arrested by BSF in North Tripura

A Bangladeshi national was arrested for allegedly attempting to cross the border illegally at Dharmanagar's Baruakandi village in Tripura North on Wednesday night, Border Security Force (BSF) said.

A Bangladeshi national was arrested for allegedly attempting to cross the border illegally at Dharmanagar's Baruakandi village in Tripura North on Wednesday night, Border Security Force (BSF) said. According to reports, the accused Azim Uddin originally hails from Sylhet, Bangladesh. In 2018, Azim Uddin travelled to France via Dubai on a tourist visa. He resided in France from 2018 to 2024, working at a restaurant, and eventually obtained French citizenship.

Despite holding a French passport and visa, Azim Uddin did not possess the necessary documentation to legally travel from India to Bangladesh. Consequently, he attempted to cross the border illegally at Gaurakandi, near Dharmanagar, by paying a broker, Islam Uddin, a sum of fifteen hundred rupees. However, Azim Uddin was apprehended by the 139th Battalion of BSF during his attempt to cross into Bangladesh. Both Azim Uddin and the broker, Islam Uddin, were handed over to Dharmanagar police by the BSF.

On Thursday, the Dharmanagar police registered cases against both the broker and the Bangladeshi national under relevant sections. An investigation has been initiated, and the accused are scheduled to be presented in court tomorrow. This incident highlights the ongoing challenges and risks associated with illegal border crossings in the region. The BSF continues to maintain vigilance to prevent such unauthorized movements and ensure the security of the border areas. (ANI)

