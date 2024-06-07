Section 144 imposed in Manipur's Jiribam district

The district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 in Manipur's Jiribam district citing a likelihood of imminent danger to human lives and properties due to the 'unlawful activities of some anti-social elements', an official order said on Thursday. As per the order issued by the District Magistrate, due to the present prevailing situation, all the DLOs of Jiribam district are directed to keep vigil and safeguard respective government offices/properties to avoid any losses of important government properties and documents.

Further, it is also informed that section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 has been enforced vide this office order dated June 6, 2024. "I, L Angshim Dangshawa, District Magistrate, Tamenglong district, Manipur, in the exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section 2 of Section 144 of CrPC, 1973 as a precautionary measure prohibiting the movement of any person outside their respective residence from June 6, 2024, with immediate effect until further orders," the order mentioned.

Due to the prevailing law and order situation in the bordering areas of Tamenglong and Jiribam districts, there is a likelihood of imminent danger to human lives and properties which may result in the breach of public peace and tranquility or rioting or an affray in the areas which is described in the schedule given below, because of the unlawful activities of some anti-social elements in the furtherance of their evil designs, the order said. It stated that such disturbances may result in a serious breach of peace, public tranquility, and danger to human lives and properties adding that the emergency circumstances do not permit serving of due notice upon the public and therefore, this order is passed ex-parte under the sub-section 2 of Section 144 of CrPC, 1973 and is directed to the public in general.

The government agencies involved in the enforcement of law and order and other essential services including media have been exempted. The order further said that in case of emergencies and for persons who want to take out a procession for marriage, funeral, etc, within the scheduled area, application(s) may be made to the undersigned or the Superintendent of Police, Tamenglong for permission and they shall not take out procession until written permission is obtained from authorities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)