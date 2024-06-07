Fishmonger among two hacked to death in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi

Two persons, including a fishmonger, were allegedly hacked to death in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district, the police said on Friday. According to the police, the incident took place in the Kovilpatti area of Thoothukudi.

The police said that a case has been registered at the Kovilpatti West Police station in connection with the incident. An investigation is underway, they added.

More details into the incident are awaited. (ANI)

