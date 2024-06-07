Left Menu

Growing Call for Interest Rate Cut Within RBI Panel

Voices for an interest rate cut are gaining momentum within the Reserve Bank's rate-setting panel. External members Ashima Goyal and Jayanth R Varma advocate reducing the key policy rate. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.50%, with two members dissenting.

In a growing chorus for monetary easing, internal debates within the Reserve Bank of India's rate-setting panel have gained traction. External member Ashima Goyal has joined her counterpart Jayanth R Varma in calling for a reduction of the key policy rate by 25 basis points.

The Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) latest meeting concluded with a decision to maintain the status quo on the repo rate at 6.50%. This decision was not unanimous, as Goyal and Varma pushed for an immediate rate cut.

Governor Shaktikanta Das highlighted that global economic trends are considered but emphasized that the RBI's actions are guided by domestic economic conditions. 'We play the game according to the local weather and pitch conditions,' Das stated, underscoring the personalized approach to India's monetary policy.

