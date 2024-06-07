Growing Call for Interest Rate Cut Within RBI Panel

In a growing chorus for monetary easing, internal debates within the Reserve Bank of India's rate-setting panel have gained traction. External member Ashima Goyal has joined her counterpart Jayanth R Varma in calling for a reduction of the key policy rate by 25 basis points.

The Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) latest meeting concluded with a decision to maintain the status quo on the repo rate at 6.50%. This decision was not unanimous, as Goyal and Varma pushed for an immediate rate cut.

Governor Shaktikanta Das highlighted that global economic trends are considered but emphasized that the RBI's actions are guided by domestic economic conditions. 'We play the game according to the local weather and pitch conditions,' Das stated, underscoring the personalized approach to India's monetary policy.

