Sebi Wins Top Honor for Business Regulation in Asia Pacific

Sebi has received the 'Best Conduct of Business Regulator' award in Asia Pacific by The Asian Banker for enhancing India's securities markets regulatory framework. The award was presented to Sebi’s Whole Time Member Kamlesh Chandra Varshney in Hong Kong. Sebi's efforts have significantly improved market efficiency and consumer fairness.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 14:58 IST
Sebi has earned the prestigious 'Best Conduct of Business Regulator' award in the Asia Pacific region, as recognized by The Asian Banker, applauding its strides in refining India's securities market regulations.

The accolade was accepted by Sebi's Whole Time Member, Kamlesh Chandra Varshney, during a ceremony held in Hong Kong.

The Asian Banker noted Sebi's introduction of T+1 settlement in 2021, fully realized by January 2023, providing investors with swift fund access post-trade, thus boosting market liquidity and efficiency.

Through stringent enforcement and innovative regulation, Sebi has markedly uplifted business conduct in India's financial markets, ensuring consumer fairness and market integrity.

The Asian Banker fosters community among financial services players, including traditional banks, fintech firms, and digital disruptors, and assesses institutions to uphold high standards in financial product delivery.

