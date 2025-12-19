Left Menu

SAIL Strategizes Future at National Projects Meet

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) holds a two-day National Head of Projects meet to boost its Vision-2030 roadmap. The meeting focused on resolving project bottlenecks, enhancing resource management, and standardizing practices for improved efficiency, coordination, and timely project delivery across SAIL units.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bokaro | Updated: 19-12-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 22:09 IST
SAIL Strategizes Future at National Projects Meet

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) kicked off a pivotal two-day National Head of Projects (HOP) meeting on Friday, orchestrated by its Bokaro Steel Plant. This initiative is part of SAIL's strategic roadmap to achieve expansion and align with its Vision-2030 goals.

The meeting united senior leaders from SAIL Corporate Office, integrated steel plants, and units across India, focusing on strengthening project execution, removing critical bottlenecks, and accelerating expansion plans. Addressing the gathering online, Alok Verma, Director-in-Charge of Rourkela Steel Plant, stressed the importance of timely infrastructure development in enhancing production capabilities.

Key discussions at the HOP meet included the adoption of the Digital Project Monitoring System (DPMS) to enhance transparency and efficiency. The meeting also offered a platform for sharing best practices, improving resource management, and enabling seamless data flow to achieve SAIL's capacity expansion and production targets by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025