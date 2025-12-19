SAIL Strategizes Future at National Projects Meet

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) kicked off a pivotal two-day National Head of Projects (HOP) meeting on Friday, orchestrated by its Bokaro Steel Plant. This initiative is part of SAIL's strategic roadmap to achieve expansion and align with its Vision-2030 goals.

The meeting united senior leaders from SAIL Corporate Office, integrated steel plants, and units across India, focusing on strengthening project execution, removing critical bottlenecks, and accelerating expansion plans. Addressing the gathering online, Alok Verma, Director-in-Charge of Rourkela Steel Plant, stressed the importance of timely infrastructure development in enhancing production capabilities.

Key discussions at the HOP meet included the adoption of the Digital Project Monitoring System (DPMS) to enhance transparency and efficiency. The meeting also offered a platform for sharing best practices, improving resource management, and enabling seamless data flow to achieve SAIL's capacity expansion and production targets by 2026.

