ATP Tour Unveils Safeguarding Policy for Safer Tennis Environment

The ATP Tour has introduced a safeguarding policy aimed at ensuring players and staff are protected from abuse and are equipped to report inappropriate conduct effectively.

This move aligns the ATP's conduct codes with those seen in women's tennis through the WTA, detailing investigation procedures and potential penalties ranging from reprimands to permanent exclusions from tournaments.

The ATP's chief executive, Eno Polo, emphasized the policy's role in promoting safety and respect, further embedding global governance and care standards in tennis. This initiative was partly prompted by past investigations, such as the case involving Alexander Zverev, underscoring the need for a structured approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)