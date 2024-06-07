Karnataka Trekkers Tragedy: Nine Bodies Returned Amidst Condolences

Bodies of nine trekkers from Karnataka, who perished in Uttarakhand's extreme weather, were flown into Bengaluru via Delhi on Friday, according to officials. The ill-fated 22-member trek had departed on May 29 for a 35-km expedition commissioned by Himalayan View Trekking Agency.

Government officials received the bodies of three trekkers early in the day, while the remaining six arrived later. They were identified as Padmini Hegde, Venkatesh Prasad, Asha Sudhakar, Padmanabha Kundapur Krishnamurthy, Sindhu Vakekalam, Vinayak Mungurwadi, Sujatha Mungurwadi, Chitra Praneet, and Anita Rangappa. Arrangements were made to transport them to their respective homes.

All 22 members of the trek, including 13 survivors, have been accounted for. Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who flew to Dehradun to oversee rescue operations, expressed his condolences to the bereaved families. The tragedy unfolded as the trekking group was caught in a blizzard after reaching the high-altitude Shastratal Mayali area.

