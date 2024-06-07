"Bharat will never bow down as long as...": Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan

Backing the proposal naming Narendra Modi as Prime Minister, Janasena Pary chief Pawan Kalyan said that the country will never bow down to anyone as long as the former remains the PM. "Modi ji you truly inspire the nation. As long as you are the Prime Minister of this country, our country will never bow down to anyone," Pawan Kalyan said while addressing the meeting of newly elected MPs of the alliance on Friday in Parliament.

Speaking on occasion, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said that Narendra Modi is the "right leader at the right time" for India as he affirmed TDP's support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Naidu also proposed the name of Narendra Modi for the post of Prime Minister highlighting his vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Viksit Bharat and urged to never miss the 'good opportunity for India.'

"NDA govt under the leadership of PM Modi has taken initiatives in the last 10 years. Narendra Modi has a vision and a zeal, his execution is very perfect. He is executing all his policies with a true spirit. Today, India is having the right leader at the right time, and that is Narendra Modi. This is a very good opportunity for India, if you miss it now, we will miss forever. That is where we are having a wonderful opportunity," Naidu said. "Now I proudly propose the name of Narendra Modi ji on behalf of Telugu Desam Party for the post of Prime Minister of this great nation. Through his vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Viksit Bharat and the collective efforts of NDA we can become a zero poverty nation that is possible only through Narendra Modi," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the proposal to name PM Modi as the leader of the Lok Sabha, leader of the BJP and NDA Parliamentary Party is the voice of the country. On the occasion, Rajnath Singh said that the NDA government received praise from all over the world due to the efficient government being run by Prime Minister Modi.

At the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar said now all the pending works in Bihar will be completed. BJP MP-elect Nitin Gadkari, JD(S) MP-elect HD Kumaraswamy, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) National President Chirag Paswan, Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar, HAM(S) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi were among others who supported the proposal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan also shared a candid moment at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting. Meanwhile, BJP workers and supporters in Delhi celebrated by bursting crackers as PM Modi was chosen as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary Committee today.

On Wednesday, leaders of parties in the NDA held a meeting and elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader. PM Modi later said that NDA will work towards building a developed India. Meanwhile, Narendra Modi is likely to take oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time on June 9, according to sources. (ANI)

