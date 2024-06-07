"Thermal plants working well, efforts on to make Rajasthan best in energy production": Energy Minister

Amidst the scorching summer in Rajasthan, State Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar asserted that all the thermal power plants in the state are working well and the government under the leadership of Bhajan Lal Sharma is working towards making Rajasthan a state that would sell electricity in the future. Speaking with ANI, Heeralal Nagar said, "This time, the summer season reached its peak and the heat wave was so high that the demand was 30pc more than last time. And it was beyond anyone's imagination that so much demand for electricity would come. Despite that, we tried to provide electricity..."

The energy minister also added, "We tried to provide relief to the public by purchasing electricity but there were some problems during the night when the demand was high." Asserting that Rajasthan in future will become a state that will sell electricity, Heeralal Nagar said, "... The thermal production is going well. Now, the Bhajan Lal Sharma government will work towards making Rajasthan a state that sells electricity and not a buyer of electricity."

He added, "All our 7500 MW thermal power projects are working, and there is no shortage of coal in them. Our effort is to make preparations from now for the coming years so that Rajasthan can become the number one state in energy production." Lauding the efforts by the state government, Nagar said, "All the thermal plants of Rajasthan Energy Production Corporation are producing electricity at 90 to 95% capacity and this has happened because of our continuous monitoring and efforts."

Meanwhile, Radheshyam Sharma, Jaipur's India Meteorological Department Director said that certain areas of Rajasthan in the next 48 hours will witness light rainfall and hailstorms. Speaking with ANI, Sharma said, "In the next 48 hours, some areas of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur and Bharatpur of Western Rajasthan will receive light rainfall and hailstorm... Thunderstorms and duststorms will be recorded in areas of Eastern Rajasthan..."

He added, "On 9th June, in some areas of Northern Rajasthan, there is a possibility of a thunderstorm... In most areas, the maximum temperature recorded will be less than 43 degrees Celsius... There is no possibility of a heat wave for the next 4-5 days." Meanwhile, the IMD also took to its official X handle and posted, "Hailstorm along with squalls (50-60 kmph) very likely in isolated pockets of Rajasthan on June 7 and West Madhya Pradesh during June 7-9, 2024." (ANI)

