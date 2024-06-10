Tragedy Strikes as Fire Claims Woman in Northeast Delhi

A 40-year-old woman named Bhawna was tragically asphyxiated to death after a fire broke out in a DDA flat in Northeast Delhi's Welcome area on Monday, confirmed officials from the fire department.

Delhi Fire Services Chief Atul Garg stated, "We received a call at 3.15 pm regarding a fire at a double-storey house. Two fire engines were pressed into service and it took two hours to douse the flames."

The flames were fully extinguished a little after 5 pm. The air conditioner and the electricity meter caught fire. During the search operation, Bhawna was found unconscious due to smoke inhalation and was declared dead by a nursing assistant from a CATS Ambulance, Garg added.

