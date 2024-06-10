Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Fire Claims Woman in Northeast Delhi

A 40-year-old woman named Bhawna died from asphyxiation due to a fire in a DDA flat in Northeast Delhi's Welcome area. The fire, reported at 3.15 pm, took two hours for firefighters to contain. Bhawna was found unconscious and later declared dead by a nursing assistant.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 18:42 IST
Delhi Fire Services Chief Atul Garg stated, "We received a call at 3.15 pm regarding a fire at a double-storey house. Two fire engines were pressed into service and it took two hours to douse the flames."

The flames were fully extinguished a little after 5 pm. The air conditioner and the electricity meter caught fire. During the search operation, Bhawna was found unconscious due to smoke inhalation and was declared dead by a nursing assistant from a CATS Ambulance, Garg added.

