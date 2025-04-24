Left Menu

Gujarat CM Stands with Grieving Families After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the bereaved family of Yatishbhai and Smit Yatishbhai Parmar, victims of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack, vowing to chase down terrorists, while Patel offered condolences and solidarity to the grieving family in Bhavnagar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:27 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel pays last respects to the Bhavnagar vicitms of Phalgam attack. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel extended solace to the grieving Parmar family in Bhavnagar. Yatishbhai Sudhirbhai Parmar and his son Smit were among the 26 victims brutally killed on April 22. The Chief Minister paid respects to the departed and expressed his condolences at their residence in Nandanvan Society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation from Bihar, condemned the violence, promising relentless pursuit of the perpetrators. He assured the nation that justice would be served, stating, "India will pursue the terrorists to the end of the earth." Modi expressed solidarity with the affected families and recognized international support.

Additional dignitaries, including Union Minister Nimuben Bambhaniya and several state officials, were present to offer their respects. The bodies of the victims were transported from Srinagar to Bhavnagar after a somber journey via Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The Pahalgam attack marks one of the worst since the 2019 Pulwama incident, intensifying the nation's antiterrorism resolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

