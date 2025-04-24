Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Urges Firm Action Amid Pahalgam Attack Backlash

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav criticizes the central government's response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, urging stronger measures. He highlights the need for strict implementation of decisions and condemns the incident's impact on tourism. Yadav emphasizes unity through business devoid of caste and religion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:27 IST
In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has openly criticized the central government's response, advocating for more stringent measures to combat terrorism. During a press conference at the party's state headquarters on Thursday, Yadav conveyed his concerns over the government's strategies.

Yadav, reflecting on the decisions made in the recent Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, insisted that not only should tougher decisions be made but also enforced with rigor. He highlighted the Indus Water Treaty's termination with Pakistan as an example, questioning the feasibility of its implementation.

Condemning the Pahalgam attack, Yadav urged the government to take decisive action, emphasizing that terrorists aim to instill fear and disrupt national commerce. He underscored the importance of unity through business, devoid of religious and caste distinctions, while also addressing social media's influence in inflaming societal tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

