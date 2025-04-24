Left Menu

Chitkara University in Chandigarh is set to host the Ivy League Model United Nations Conference (ILMUNC) India 2025, the first of its kind in India. This event will welcome 1,200 to 1,500 high school students from across the country to engage in diplomacy and cultural exchange.

Chitkara University to Host Ivy League Model UN India 2025
In a groundbreaking academic event, Chitkara University in Chandigarh will host the Ivy League Model United Nations Conference (ILMUNC) India 2025 from August 8 to 10, marking the first time this prestigious conference is held in India. The event is organized by the University of Pennsylvania, focusing on developing leadership and global citizenship in students.

ILMUNC India 2025 aims to bring together 1,200 to 1,500 high school students from across India, encouraging them to engage in diplomatic simulations that address contemporary geopolitical challenges. These interactive sessions will be guided by 11 student leaders from UPenn, ensuring academic rigour and exposure to Ivy League-caliber education.

Chitkara University's hosting of ILMUNC India 2025 underscores its commitment to providing unparalleled educational experiences and fostering critical thinking among students. This collaboration with UPenn aspires to inspire a new generation of Indian leaders ready to tackle global issues with informed perspectives.

