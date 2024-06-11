Mexican Banks Resilient Amid Sovereign Debt Challenges, Says Fitch

Mexican banks face risks from exposure to sovereign debt and debt from state entities like energy companies Pemex and CFE, but have "sufficient ratings headroom" and can expect solid financial performance this year, Fitch Ratings said on Monday.

The banking sector has ample capitalization according to the ratings agency's stress test scenarios, Fitch added.

