Mexican Banks Resilient Amid Sovereign Debt Challenges, Says Fitch

Fitch Ratings reported that Mexican banks face risks from exposure to sovereign debt and state entities like Pemex and CFE. Despite these risks, banks have sufficient ratings headroom and can look forward to solid financial performance this year. The sector remains well-capitalized based on stress test scenarios.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2024 01:39 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 01:39 IST
Mexican banks face risks from exposure to sovereign debt and debt from state entities like energy companies Pemex and CFE, but have "sufficient ratings headroom" and can expect solid financial performance this year, Fitch Ratings said on Monday.

The banking sector has ample capitalization according to the ratings agency's stress test scenarios, Fitch added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

