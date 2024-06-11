Power Outage Disrupts Key Areas in Delhi: Fire at UP Substation Blamed

A significant power outage disrupted essential areas of Delhi on Tuesday, following a fire at a power substation in Mandola, Uttar Pradesh. The incident impacted the LG Secretariat, the Chief Minister's residence, and numerous neighborhoods across central, east, and north Delhi.

Power distribution officials stated that multiple regions, including Civil Lines, Model Town, and Kashmiri Gate, experienced outages. The supply was restored within an hour in some areas, but the event underscored vulnerabilities in the power grid.

Reacting to the situation, Delhi Power Minister Atishi expressed deep concern. She announced plans to meet with the Union Power Minister and the Power Grid Corporation Chairman to discuss measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

