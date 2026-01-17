Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over FSL Report: Atishi Video Sparks Political Clash

A forensic report stated that a controversial video involving Delhi's Atishi is not doctored, leading to calls for a CBI investigation. Delhi's Speaker disputes Punjab's claims of video tampering, while AAP leaders reject the report, escalating political tensions between BJP and AAP across state lines.

Updated: 17-01-2026 19:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi politics is in turmoil as a forensic report has determined that a contentious video involving Leader of Opposition Atishi contains no tampering. This finding has prompted Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta to announce plans for a CBI investigation.

The video allegedly shows Atishi making derogatory remarks about Sikh gurus, a claim rejected by Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj due to the video not explicitly mentioning 'gurus'. Contradictory findings from Punjab's forensic examination have added fuel to an already heated dispute.

The controversy has grown as accusations of political manipulation fly between parties. Gupta criticizes the AAP government for purportedly misusing Punjab officials to cover up Atishi's remarks, calling Punjab's involvement a breach of Delhi Assembly's privilege. The scandal underscores mounting tensions between the AAP-led Punjab and BJP-ruled Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

