Milan Cracks Down: Fashion Giants Under Investigation

Prosecutors in Milan are delving into the supply chains of about a dozen fashion brands. This follows a worker exploitation probe that led to a unit of France's LVMH in Italy being placed under court administration, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Updated: 11-06-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 19:31 IST
Prosecutors in Milan are investigating the supply chain of around a dozen more fashion brands, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, after a unit of France's LVMH in Italy was placed under court administration in a worker exploitation probe.

