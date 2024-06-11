Milan Cracks Down: Fashion Giants Under Investigation
Prosecutors in Milan are investigating the supply chain of around a dozen more fashion brands, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, after a unit of France's LVMH in Italy was placed under court administration in a worker exploitation probe.
