Left Menu

NHAI Unveils New Logo and Corporate Identity for National Highways Infra Trust

The unveiling of NHIT's new logo, which symbolizes "Agility" and "Progress," represents a significant milestone in the trust's evolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 22:35 IST
NHAI Unveils New Logo and Corporate Identity for National Highways Infra Trust
National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has introduced a new corporate identity for its infrastructure investment trust, the National Highways Infra Trust (NHIT). The unveiling of NHIT's new logo, which symbolizes "Agility" and "Progress," represents a significant milestone in the trust's evolution. This new identity aims to enhance NHIT's brand visibility among various stakeholders and align its image with its core values: Accountability, Agility, Continuous Learning, Excellence, Integrity, and Collaboration.

Event and Participants

The new logo was unveiled by NHAI Chairman Shri Santosh Kumar Yadav at the NHAI headquarters in New Delhi. The event was attended by senior officials from both NHAI and NHIT.

NHIT Background and Achievements

NHIT was established as a trust under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulations in October 2020, with the objective of supporting the Government of India's National Monetization Pipeline (NMP). The trust has successfully completed three rounds of monetization, generating a total realized value of Rs. 26,125 crore.

Current Operations and Investor Base

NHIT manages a diversified portfolio of fifteen toll roads, totaling approximately 1,525 kilometers, across nine states: Assam, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. The trust has 190 investors and over 12,000 retail bondholders of its Non-Convertible Debentures.

Financial Performance

Initially, NHIT units were issued at Rs. 101 per unit in November 2021 and are listed on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). As of March 31, 2024, the Net Asset Value (NAV) of NHIT stands at Rs. 124.75 per unit. For the fiscal year 2024-25, NHAI plans to monetize projects worth Rs. 15,000 – 20,000 crore through NHIT under the NMP.

Future Prospects

The launch of the new corporate identity is expected to strengthen NHIT's position as a leading player in the Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) sector. It will play a crucial role in mobilizing financial capital for the continued development of the national highway network across India.

 

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024