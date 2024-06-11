NHAI Unveils New Logo and Corporate Identity for National Highways Infra Trust

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has introduced a new corporate identity for its infrastructure investment trust, the National Highways Infra Trust (NHIT). The unveiling of NHIT's new logo, which symbolizes "Agility" and "Progress," represents a significant milestone in the trust's evolution. This new identity aims to enhance NHIT's brand visibility among various stakeholders and align its image with its core values: Accountability, Agility, Continuous Learning, Excellence, Integrity, and Collaboration.

Event and Participants

The new logo was unveiled by NHAI Chairman Shri Santosh Kumar Yadav at the NHAI headquarters in New Delhi. The event was attended by senior officials from both NHAI and NHIT.

NHIT Background and Achievements

NHIT was established as a trust under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulations in October 2020, with the objective of supporting the Government of India's National Monetization Pipeline (NMP). The trust has successfully completed three rounds of monetization, generating a total realized value of Rs. 26,125 crore.

Current Operations and Investor Base

NHIT manages a diversified portfolio of fifteen toll roads, totaling approximately 1,525 kilometers, across nine states: Assam, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. The trust has 190 investors and over 12,000 retail bondholders of its Non-Convertible Debentures.

Financial Performance

Initially, NHIT units were issued at Rs. 101 per unit in November 2021 and are listed on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). As of March 31, 2024, the Net Asset Value (NAV) of NHIT stands at Rs. 124.75 per unit. For the fiscal year 2024-25, NHAI plans to monetize projects worth Rs. 15,000 – 20,000 crore through NHIT under the NMP.

Future Prospects

The launch of the new corporate identity is expected to strengthen NHIT's position as a leading player in the Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) sector. It will play a crucial role in mobilizing financial capital for the continued development of the national highway network across India.