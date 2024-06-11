Aramco Triumphs with Secondary Public Offering
Saudi Aramco has successfully completed a secondary public offering of its shares, as announced by SNB Capital. This marks a significant milestone for the Saudi Arabian oil company, further solidifying its market presence and investor confidence.
Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 21:24 IST
SNB CAPITAL:
* ANNOUNCEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING OF SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY'S ("SAUDI ARAMCO") SHARES
* ARAMCO SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING Source text for Eikon:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
