Odisha: First BJP CM sworn-in; his deputies KV Singh Deo, Pravati Parida also take oath

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including Suresh Pujari, Rabinarayan Naik, Nityananda Gond, and Krushna Chandra Patra took oath as ministers under Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi-led cabinet in Odisha in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The oath-taking ceremony was held at Janata Maidan in Odisha's Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Mohan Charan Majhi also took oath as the Chief Minister of the state in the first BJP government formed in Odisha. Along with Majhi, two deputy Chief Ministers -- Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida were also sworn in. Pravati Parida has become the first woman deputy chief minister of the state.

Odisha Governor Raghubar Das administered the oath to the first BJP Chief Minister of the state along with the deputies. Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Naveen Patnaik, who served as chief minister of Odisha for 24 years was also present on the stage.

The ceremony also witnessed the presence of several high-profile leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party including -- Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Nitin Gadkari, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were among the dignitaries who arrived in Bhubaneswar to witness the event. As Majhi arrived at the Janata Maidan, he was received by warm welcome from the gathered audience. He was also seen greeting the crowd.

This is the first BJP government in Odisha after its emphatic performance in the recently concluded assembly polls, after it defeated the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), bringing an end to the latter's 24-year-old reign. Majhi said that protecting Odisha's 'Asmita' (pride) will be the priority of the new government.

The 52-year-old belonging to the Santali tribe hails from the state's Keonjhar district. He was elected leader of the BJP legislature party in Odisha on Tuesday. Beginning his career as a sarpanch from 1997-2000, Majhi was elected to the state assembly for the first time in 2000 from Keonjhar. He was re-elected in 2004. From 2005 to 09, he was the government deputy chief whip in the BJD-BJP coalition government. He was again elected as an MLA in 2019. In the recent polls, Majhi retained the seat by defeating BJD's Mina Majhi by 11,577 votes.

The BJP won 78 of 147 seats in the Odisha assembly polls. (ANI)

