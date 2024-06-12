"Since Arvind Kejriwal came to power, tanker mafia strengthened": Delhi BJP blames AAP Govt for water crisis

Amid the water crisis in the national capital, Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva on Wednesday accused the AAP government of promoting tanker mafias and submitted evidence to Delhi Police regarding the prevalence of such elements. "Today, we have submitted evidence to Delhi Police on this(tanker mafia). We also told police that since Arvind Kejriwal came to power the tanker mafia has strengthened in Delhi," Virendraa Sachdeva told ANI after complaining to the police.

The BJP's action came after the Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the Delhi government over tanker mafias and waste of water in the national capital. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena also blamed the AAP government for the water crisis, saying the shortage has been caused by the tanker mafias.

However, the AAP government says that the water crisis is largely due to the BJP-ruled Haryana government releasing less than allocated water to Delhi. Delhi Water Minister Atishi earlier said that the Haryana government was releasing only 985 cusecs of water against Delhi's allotted share of 1,050 cusecs.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said that due to heatwave conditions, the water demand has increased. "We are trying to get extra water from Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. I am sure there will be a solution to this soon." On tanker mafia, he adds, "ADMs and SDMs have been ordered to take action if any such thing is happening," Rai told reporters.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the Delhi government over tanker mafias and wastage of water in the national capital and asked the AAP government to file an affidavit explaining measures taken by it to prevent loss of water in the national capital. A vacation bench of Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Prasanna B Varale took strong objection to the tanker mafias in the national capital and asked the Delhi government what action they have taken against tanker mafias. The bench also said that if the Delhi government can't take any action against tanker mafias, then it will ask Delhi police to take action against tanker mafias.

The top court asked the Delhi government to file an affidavit on measures taken to prevent water loss and said that the affidavit may be filed today or tomorrow before the hearing. The court also deferred the hearing for June 13. During the hearing, the top court also took strong exception to Himachal Pradesh's contradictory statement and asked the state official to be present in the court hearing tomorrow. (ANI)

