Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 jolts Manipur's Kamjong

An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter Scale struck Manipur's Kamjong on Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 24.72 N and Longitude 94.25 E and a depth of 40 kilometres, the NCS stated.

The earthquake occurred today at 5:32 pm, according to NCS. "EQ of M: 3.4, On: 12/06/2024 17:32:12 IST, Lat: 24.72 N, Long: 94.25 E, Depth: 40 Km, Location: Kamjong, Manipur," the NCS said in a post on 'X'.

Further details are awaited. Earlier on June 2, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale struck Manipur's Chandel in the early hours, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 23.9 N and Longitude 94.10 E and a depth of 77 kilometres, the NCS stated. The earthquake occurred on Sunday at 2:28 am (IST), according to NCS.

"EQ of M: 3.5, On: 02/06/2024 02:38:50 IST, Lat: 23.91 N, Long: 94.10 E, Depth: 77 Km, Location: Chandel, Manipur," the NCS said in a post on 'X'. (ANI)

