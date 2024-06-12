Left Menu

Czech Republic and Germany Unite for Leopard 2A8 Tank Purchase

The Czech government has approved a plan to collaborate with Germany in purchasing up to 77 Leopard 2A8 tanks to replace Soviet-era equipment, Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced. This joint procurement will help lower costs and involve Czech industry. The initiative is expected to finalize by the year's end.

The Czech government has approved a plan to join Germany in jointly purchasing up to 77 Leopard 2A8 tanks to replace the Czech Republic's Soviet-era armour, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Wednesday.

The approval is an intermediary step to a final plan on purchase conditions for the joint procurement from German-French maker KNDS, expected by the end of the year. "The government has approved... joining an agreement on the joint purchase of Leopard tanks which will replace Soviet equipment in our warehouses," Fiala told a televised news conference.

The joint procurement with Germany will help to push the price down and allow the participation of Czech industry, he said. NATO member Czech Republic has already received 15 older 2A4 Leopards from Germany as backfill for equipment the country has handed over to Ukraine.

The government also agreed to a German offer to receive 15 more without payment and buy another 15 2A4 tanks, Fiala said, taking the overall planned number of Leopards of all versions to 122. The price for the supply of 77 new 2A8 tanks by 2030 may reach 52 billion crowns ($2.29 billion), the ministry said. The country is interested in buying 61 and will have an option for another 16 tanks, it said.

The tanks, alongside the already contracted purchase of CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles, will help Czechs build a heavy brigade. ($1 = 22.7450 Czech crowns)

