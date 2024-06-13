Left Menu

NZ Launches Review to Streamline Approval for Agricultural Innovations

"The current system is bogged down by excessive bureaucracy, hindering farmers and growers from accessing products already sanctioned by other OECD nations," stated Mr. Seymour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 13-06-2024 11:30 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 11:30 IST
NZ Launches Review to Streamline Approval for Agricultural Innovations
Mr. Seymour emphasized the urgency of eliminating these obstacles to productivity to maintain competitiveness in the global market, especially as New Zealand seeks to bolster its economy through trade.
Ministers David Seymour, Penny Simmonds, and Andrew Hoggard have unveiled a comprehensive review aimed at overhauling the approval process for novel agricultural and horticultural products.

“The current system is bogged down by excessive bureaucracy, hindering farmers and growers from accessing products already sanctioned by other OECD nations,” stated Mr. Seymour. “It can take up to nine years and involve multiple government agencies to gain approval in New Zealand.”

He highlighted that farmers in other countries are benefiting from cutting-edge technologies that reduce methane emissions from livestock, accelerate the growth of fruits and vegetables, and manage pests and diseases with minimal environmental impact.

Mr. Seymour emphasized the urgency of eliminating these obstacles to productivity to maintain competitiveness in the global market, especially as New Zealand seeks to bolster its economy through trade.

The review will scrutinize the approval process involving the Environmental Protection Authority and New Zealand Food Safety, focusing on regulatory overlaps. However, it will not address gene technology, which will be reviewed separately.

“New Zealand’s farmers and growers are among the most productive globally. The government’s role is to minimize barriers and support their ongoing positive contributions,” Mr. Seymour remarked.

Ms. Simmonds expressed her support for the Ministry for Regulation’s initiative, acknowledging the significant role of agriculture and horticulture in New Zealand’s economy and the challenges posed by red tape.

Mr. Hoggard underscored the importance of New Zealand’s reputation for farming and food safety in driving export success. He stressed the necessity of embracing new technologies and products to stay competitive, noting that the primary sector is projected to generate $54.6 billion in export revenue this year, accounting for approximately 80% of all merchandise exports.

The Ministry for Regulation is currently formulating the terms of reference and schedule for the review.

