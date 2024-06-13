Chhattisgarh govt considering making guilty compensate for losses during Baloda Bazaar violent protest

The Chhattisgarh government is considering to take strong action in connection with the Baloda Bazaar incident, where numerous vehicles were torched and offices of the District Collector and Superintendent of Police (SP) were set on fire during a protest staged by the 'Satnami' community. The government is contemplating compensating the losses by holding those guilty accountable.

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said on Wednesday that the state government is considering compensation for the losses incurred during the protest in Baloda Bazaar district. He emphasized that those found guilty should be made to compensate for the damages.

In response to a question about whether the state government would take action against the violent protesters to compensate for the losses, the Deputy CM affirmed that the government is indeed considering such measures. He stressed that the guilty parties should be held responsible. On June 11, hundreds of vehicles, including four-wheelers, were torched and vandalized, and the offices of the Collector and SP were set on fire during the violent protest by the Satnami community. The protesters also vandalized fire tenders stationed in the area to handle any untoward incidents.

On the intervening night of May 15-16, unidentified miscreants damaged a 'Jaitkhamb', a religious structure revered by the Satnami community, at Giroudpuri Dham in Baloda Bazaar. While the police have registered an offence and arrested three individuals in connection with this incident, the community has been demanding a probe by a central agency. In the wake of this incident, the Satnami community called for a protest in Baloda Bazaar district, which eventually turned violent, resulting in injuries to several police personnel. Over 200 individuals have been arrested in connection with the violent protest, and the police are continuing their investigation.

Deputy CM Sao also accused Congress leaders of direct and indirect involvement in the incident, stating that a detailed investigation will be conducted and those responsible will be dealt with sternly. Former CM Bhupesh Baghel, launching a scathing attack on the state government after the incident, remarked on Tuesday, "The law and order situation in the state is bad as such an incident has never happened before. CM Vishnu Deo Sai should resign..."

In light of the incident, the state government has removed Baloda Bazaar Collector K. L. Chauhan and SP Sadanand Kumar. Chauhan will be replaced by IAS Deepak Soni, who was serving as Registrar of Cooperative Societies, and the 2010-batch IPS officer by Surguja SP Vijay Agarawal. (ANI)

