Army undertakes motorcycle expedition to mark silver jubilee of Kargil war

Commemorating the 'Rajat Jayanti' (Silver Jubilee) of the Kargil victory and in tribute to the valour and sacrifices of the soldiers, the Indian Army and the Regiment of Artillery are conducting a pan India Motorcycle Expedition. The expedition christened as 'Delta 5 Motorcycle Expedition' was flagged off simultaneously from three locations--Dinjan military station (east), Dhanuskodi (south) and Dwarka (west) and will converge in Delhi before culminating in Drass in Kargil.

On the Eastern Route, Delta 5 Expedition will traverse 4000 Km to Drass, passing through eight states and union territories. The expedition reached Jorhat Military Station on June 12 where Major General Deepak Sharma, VSM General Officer Commanding, 41 Sub Area flagged off the riders. Brigadier MR Subodh, Deputy General Officer Commanding 41 Sub Area further flagged off the expedition from Jorhat on June 13.

All the motorcyclists of the expedition are from the Regiment of Artillery. The spirit of the expedition is to highlight the stellar role played by the Indian Army in the war and to honour the brave hearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

The Delta 5 Motorcycle Expedition will felicitate Kargil Veer Naris and War Veterans en route in true recognition of their selfless sacrifice to the Nation. The expedition, while commemorating the victory in the icy heights of Kargil, also aims at educating school children, NCC cadets and citizens of India about the valour of soldiers of the Indian Army in achieving the Kargil Victory. (ANI)

