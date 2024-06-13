Saudi Aramco: Merrill Lynch Confirms No Price Stabilization Transactions
Merrill Lynch Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced that no price stabilization transactions have been executed yet for Saudi Aramco. This information sheds light on the current financial activities related to the company. Further company coverage can be anticipated in upcoming reports.
Saudi Arabian Oil Co:
* MERRILL LYNCH KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA ON ARAMCO: NO PRICE STABILISATION TRANSACTIONS HAVE BEEN EXECUTED YET Further company coverage:
