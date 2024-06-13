Left Menu

Amended National Land Transport Act signed into law: Chikunga

Chikunga praised President Cyril Ramaphosa for signing the NLTA Bill, 2016, ending a 13-year wait to accommodate e-hailing services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 13-06-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 20:40 IST
Amended National Land Transport Act signed into law: Chikunga
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga announced that the amended National Land Transport Act (NLTA) 5 of 2009 has been signed into law, allowing e-hailing service operators to apply for operating licenses like other public transport operators.

Chikunga praised President Cyril Ramaphosa for signing the NLTA Bill, 2016, ending a 13-year wait to accommodate e-hailing services. She mentioned that the department has been developing regulations alongside the finalization of the NLTA Amendment Bill to address the President’s concerns.

These regulations were drafted and opened for public comment through Government Gazette No. 49863. Feedback from the public was reviewed and incorporated appropriately. Extensive consultations with key stakeholders, including e-hailing service operators and app owners, were also conducted.

With the President's approval of the Amendment Bill, the regulations will now be submitted to the Office of the State Law Advisor for certification and then to the Minister for approval. This transition will move e-hailing operators from using charter permits and meter taxi licenses to proper operating licenses.

The National Land Transport Act was initially presented to the President in 2020 but was sent back to the National Assembly for revisions. The revised Bill aims to update the National Land Transport Act of 2009 with current developments and simplify provisions while addressing issues that have emerged since its implementation. It also includes provisions for non-motorized and accessible transport.

Chikunga highlighted that the bill enhances the roles of provinces and municipalities in public transport service contracts, expands the Minister's regulatory and safety measures authority, and streamlines administrative processes for operating licenses. It also amends other transport-related legislation to align with the NLTA.

The Minister emphasized that the NLTA now demonstrates the government's commitment to a modern, inclusive, and efficient transport system. The Amendment Bill furthers the transformation and restructuring of the national land transport system, continuing the progress initiated by the National Land Transport Transition Act, 2000.

