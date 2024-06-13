Left Menu

UNDP resident representative discusses pollution issues with Bihar PCB

PTI | Patna | Updated: 13-06-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 22:46 IST
UNDP resident representative discusses pollution issues with Bihar PCB
  • Country:
  • India

Isabelle Tschan, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), India, met senior officials of the Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB) and discussed issues pertaining to steps that are being taken to combat air pollution and greener future in the state here on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the BSPCB, ''The Resident Representative of UNDP-INDIA visited BSPCB headquarters on Wednesday and met board's chairman D K Shukla and other senior officials. The issue of air pollution in the City of Patna and steps that are being taken to check it was discussed at length''.

The UNDP is working jointly with Development Alternatives (DA), New Delhi, and BSPCB on a project on ''Hyperlocal Mapping of Air Pollution and GreenHouse Gas Emission in Patna''.

In Patna, 50 low-cost sensors are being deployed for the study, the statement said.

During the meeting on Wednesday, the BSPCB chairman emphasised the need for scientific analysis of data collected by the sensors in a time-bound manner so that immediate action can be taken for mitigation of the Hyperlocal sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024