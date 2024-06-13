UNDP resident representative discusses pollution issues with Bihar PCB

Isabelle Tschan, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), India, met senior officials of the Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB) and discussed issues pertaining to steps that are being taken to combat air pollution and greener future in the state here on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the BSPCB, ''The Resident Representative of UNDP-INDIA visited BSPCB headquarters on Wednesday and met board's chairman D K Shukla and other senior officials. The issue of air pollution in the City of Patna and steps that are being taken to check it was discussed at length''.

The UNDP is working jointly with Development Alternatives (DA), New Delhi, and BSPCB on a project on ''Hyperlocal Mapping of Air Pollution and GreenHouse Gas Emission in Patna''.

In Patna, 50 low-cost sensors are being deployed for the study, the statement said.

During the meeting on Wednesday, the BSPCB chairman emphasised the need for scientific analysis of data collected by the sensors in a time-bound manner so that immediate action can be taken for mitigation of the Hyperlocal sources.

