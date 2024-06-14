Left Menu

Six killed, five injured in Andhra Pradesh road accident

Six people were killed and five others were injured on Friday in a road accident at Seetanapally in Andhra Pradesh's Krithivennu Mandal.

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 10:07 IST
Six killed, five injured in Andhra Pradesh road accident
Road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Krithivennu Mandal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six people were killed and five others were injured on Friday in a road accident at Seetanapally in Andhra Pradesh's Krithivennu Mandal. A van carrying fishermen on its way towards Krithivennu rammed into a container lorry coming from the opposite direction.

Machilipatnam DSP Subhani said, "The mini truck rammed into the container lorry while overtaking a tractor carrying wooden logs. Five people died on the spot, while another died en route to the hospital. Further details are awaited." The condition of five people remains critical. Traffic was halted for two to three kilometres after the accident, which took place in the early hours.

More details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing the Metaverse for Cultural Tourism: Enhancing the Silk Roads Experience

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024