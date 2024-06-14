Six killed, five injured in Andhra Pradesh road accident

Six people were killed and five others were injured on Friday in a road accident at Seetanapally in Andhra Pradesh's Krithivennu Mandal. A van carrying fishermen on its way towards Krithivennu rammed into a container lorry coming from the opposite direction.

Machilipatnam DSP Subhani said, "The mini truck rammed into the container lorry while overtaking a tractor carrying wooden logs. Five people died on the spot, while another died en route to the hospital. Further details are awaited." The condition of five people remains critical. Traffic was halted for two to three kilometres after the accident, which took place in the early hours.

More details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

