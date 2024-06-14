Road Closures Announced Ahead of Parliament Sittings at CTICC

The public is advised that numerous road closures will be in effect around the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) ahead of the first sittings of the two Houses of Parliament. These sessions are scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

Parliament is preparing to host the initial sittings of the two Houses at the CTICC. On Friday, Members of Parliament (MPs) will elect a President who will lead the seventh administration of the country.

The City of Cape Town’s Traffic Service has issued a warning to motorists to plan their routes accordingly and avoid the foreshore area if possible due to the following road closures:

Two left lanes on Walter Sisulu Avenue at Lower Long Street, towards Heerengracht Street, will be closed. Only the right lane will remain open, although it may also be closed on Friday and Saturday as needed.

Lower Long Street will be closed from FW De Klerk Boulevard towards Walter Sisulu Avenue.

FW De Klerk Boulevard will be closed at Heerengracht Street, with access limited to local traffic only.

The left lane along Heerengracht Street between the Walter Sisulu Avenue traffic circle and FW De Klerk Boulevard will be closed.

The right lane at the MyCiti depot along FW De Klerk Boulevard will be closed.

The left lane on the elevated freeway next to the Convention Centre will be closed from 9 am this morning.

These closures will remain in place until the events at the CTICC have concluded. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternative routes and plan their travel to minimize disruptions.