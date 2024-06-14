DBS Bank India's Carbon Neutral Events: A Partnership with Climes

In a significant step towards responsible business practices, DBS Bank India has partnered with Climes, a leading climate finance company, to ensure its flagship BusinessClass foundED events are carbon neutral. The collaboration is designed to celebrate and drive innovative entrepreneurship while also mitigating environmental impact. FoundED, in association with Headstart Network Foundation, educates entrepreneurs through networking sessions with key industry players.

The partnership's core feature is Climes' carbon neutral event calculator, which measures the carbon emissions of each event. Attendees can then participate in neutralizing these emissions by selecting from various ecological projects, such as reforestation and climate-smart agriculture. This initiative debuted with the Mumbai edition of foundED and will be expanded to other major cities.

Shoma Narayanan, Managing Director and Head of Group Strategic Marketing & Communications at DBS Bank India, emphasized the bank's commitment to sustainability. "DBS Bank India leads by example in adopting responsible business operations and managing our environmental footprint. Partnering with Climes helps us educate our attendees on climate-conscious choices," she stated. Climes' Co-founder Anirudh Gupta echoed this sentiment, highlighting the collaboration as a benchmark in sustainability.

