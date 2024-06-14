Sri Lanka's Path to Economic Recovery: IMF's Crucial Third Tranche

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday announced the release of the third tranche, amounting to USD 336 million, from its four-year, USD 2.9 billion bailout package to Sri Lanka. This move is pivotal for the island nation's ongoing economic recovery.

According to the IMF, Sri Lanka has shown commendable progress: its economy is recovering, inflation is under control, revenue collection is improving, and reserves are accruing. Despite these achievements, caution prevails as the path to debt sustainability is precarious. 'We encourage the Sri Lankan authorities to continue to build on these hard-won gains and remain steadfast with their reform commitments,' stated Peter Breuer, head of the Sri Lanka IMF mission.

Sri Lanka's economic woes began in April 2022 when it declared its first-ever sovereign default. The economic strain has met political resistance, particularly from opposition parties, complicating efforts for reform. With a presidential election on the horizon, the IMF remains focused on achieving program objectives to lead Sri Lanka out of its financial crisis.

