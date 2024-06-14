Left Menu

Ghana Faces Power Cuts Amid Gas Supply Disruption from Nigeria

Ghana has experienced power cuts in certain regions due to a reduction in gas supply from Nigeria for power generation. The power grid operator announced that the supply interruption, caused by maintenance works, is expected to last for three weeks.

Reuters | Accra | Updated: 14-06-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 17:51 IST
Ghana Faces Power Cuts Amid Gas Supply Disruption from Nigeria
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Ghana

Ghana experienced power cuts in certain areas of the country following a reduction in gas supply for power generation from Nigeria, the West African nation's power grid operator said.

The operator said the supply interruption due to maintenance works was expected to last three weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024