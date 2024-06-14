Ghana Faces Power Cuts Amid Gas Supply Disruption from Nigeria
Ghana has experienced power cuts in certain regions due to a reduction in gas supply from Nigeria for power generation. The power grid operator announced that the supply interruption, caused by maintenance works, is expected to last for three weeks.
