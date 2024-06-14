Left Menu

President Zelenskiy Meets Pope Francis: Efforts for Ukrainian Peace

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met Pope Francis during the Group of Seven summit, highlighting the Vatican's participation in an international summit in Switzerland focused on Ukraine. Zelenskiy expressed appreciation for the Vatican's efforts, particularly in addressing the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

  • Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met Pope Francis on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit on Friday, the Ukrainian leader said, adding that the Vatican would take part in this weekend's international summit in Switzerland on Ukraine.

"We appreciate the Vatican's participation in the Summit and efforts aimed at bringing peace, in particular regarding the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia," Zelenskiy wrote in a statement on the Telegram app.

