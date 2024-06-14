President Zelenskiy Meets Pope Francis: Efforts for Ukrainian Peace
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met Pope Francis during the Group of Seven summit, highlighting the Vatican's participation in an international summit in Switzerland focused on Ukraine. Zelenskiy expressed appreciation for the Vatican's efforts, particularly in addressing the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 14-06-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 18:14 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met Pope Francis on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit on Friday, the Ukrainian leader said, adding that the Vatican would take part in this weekend's international summit in Switzerland on Ukraine.
"We appreciate the Vatican's participation in the Summit and efforts aimed at bringing peace, in particular regarding the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia," Zelenskiy wrote in a statement on the Telegram app.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China Declines Participation in Ukrainian Peace Summit
Hungary to Attend Ukraine Summit Amid Controversial Ties with Russia
Zelenskiy Discusses Ukraine Summit with Modi: A New Diplomatic Chapter
US Urges China to Join Ukraine Summit Amid Russian Exclusion
Ukraine Summit to Unite 100 Delegations Near Lucerne