G Kishan Reddy to Launch 10th Round of Coal Mine Auctions

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy is set to launch the 10th round of commercial coal mines auction next week. Around 62 blocks will be on sale with no end-user restrictions. The auction aims for transparency and revenue maximization, reflecting the Modi government's ongoing efforts in coal sector reforms.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 18:20 IST
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy is poised to kick off the 10th round of commercial coal mines auction next week, unveiling an array of 62 blocks up for sale. This initiative, part of the Modi 3.0 administration's broader strategy, emphasizes complete transparency and aims for revenue maximization.

Reddy, a seasoned BJP leader from Telangana, shoulders the responsibilities of both coal and mines ministries under the current government. He assured that the latest auction round would operate free from end-user restrictions, bolstering opportunities for diverse stakeholders.

The commercial coal block auction initiative, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2020, has seen notable progress. Over nine previous rounds, 107 coal blocks with a combined peak rated capacity of 256 million tonnes have been successfully auctioned. To date, 11 commercial coal blocks are operational, contributing 17.5 million tonnes of coal production last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

