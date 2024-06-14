Exciting summer camp begins in Chandigarh, fostering creativity and learning

An eagerly awaited summer camp has begun in Chandigarh, attracting students of all ages from across the city. Designed to cater to a diverse group of participants, this inclusive camp promises a summer filled with creativity, learning, and fun. The camp offers a wide array of activities, with students delving into the world of art and craft. Participants are creating intricate sculptures from the soil, showcasing their creativity and artistic skills. Painting sessions are equally popular, with budding artists exploring various techniques and styles to bring their imaginations to life on canvas.

Engaging in dance workshops is another highlight, where students learn various dance forms, enhancing their rhythm, coordination, and expression. These sessions not only provide physical exercise but also encourage teamwork and self-confidence. Swimming classes, a major attraction, give participants the chance to beat the summer heat while learning essential water safety and swimming techniques. Professional instructors ensure that students of all skill levels receive personalized attention, making the experience both enjoyable and educational.

Social interaction and friendship-building are emphasized at the camp. Lunchtime is a vibrant affair, with students gathering to share meals and stories, forging new friendships and creating lasting memories. In addition to all the above-mentioned activities, the camp offers a unique session on 'Clea Art,' a contemporary art form that combines clean lines and minimalist design. This activity encourages students to think outside the box and develop a keen eye for detail.

Parminder Singh, a government teacher and sculpture painter, explained the camp's educational approach. "We are teaching the children clay modelling and sketching, how to draw, how to command the pencil, and in sculpture, the children are learning clay modelling in this summer camp, which also keeps them away from mobile phones. Touching clay also helps fulfill calcium deficiency. All this enhances the children's observation sense and building power, meaning creativity," Singh said.

Singh highlighted the children's enthusiasm stating, "Children always like to play with clay. In clay modelling, you create what you feel from the material. First, we taught them creativity using the coil method." When asked about the benefits of the camp, Singh said, "It will improve their observation sense, beautification will increase, and the children's creativity will flourish. The main purpose of this camp is to keep the children busy and away from phones, and it also keeps them away from TV."

Student feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Ishal Kapoor, a longtime participant, shared her experience. "I have been participating in this summer camp since I was 4 years old. This year, I am helping Sir run the camp as an assistant. I discovered my own talent and interest in art only after attending this camp. Here, we can see how much capacity each child has. During the summer, children have a lot of free time and usually watch TV or play on mobile phones, but when they are at this camp, their minds stay fresh, and their screen time reduces by nearly 60 per cent," Ishal said.

Another participant, Erica, said, "I learned dance, swimming, and also do crafts in the summer camp. I made new friends here; initially, I didn't have any friends, but gradually I made some, and my happiness increased." Ayana, a class 8 student, added, "There are many activities in the summer camp like dance, theater, art, and craft, and also swimming. There is a 10-15 day workshop for children, which is very entertaining and fun. There is food available for the children here. We learn to interact with other age groups and get to know what is happening outside."

This summer camp in Chandigarh is more than just a series of activities; it's a holistic experience aimed at nurturing talent, promoting physical fitness, and fostering a sense of community among the city's youth. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)