Delhi Airport sets up biometric registration kiosks for faster immigration processing

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Friday announced the launch of innovative Biometric Registration kiosks at the international arrival pier of the Delhi Airport. These kiosks are specifically designed for foreign nationals arriving in India with a visa where biometric information was not collected during the application process.

This is first time that such kiosks have been implemented at any airport in India, said DIAL in a statement. The kiosks, established by DIAL, would be operated under the direct supervision of the Bureau of Immigration (BOI).

After registering biometric at the kiosk, time taken by the Immigration agent/ officer at the counter will be minimized by more than 50 percent. Previously, visa-holding passengers arriving in Delhi without biometric registration were required to utilize the designated immigration counters, resulting in an average wait time of 4-5 minutes per passenger. During peak hours, these queues could lead to even longer delays, the statement further reads. Speaking on this occasion, CEO-DIAL, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said, "DIAL is committed to providing a world-class travel experience for our passengers. The introduction of these biometric registration kiosks is among the many firsts that Delhi Airport has achieved. It represents a significant step forward in expediting the immigration process and enhancing passenger convenience, particularly for those who were unable to submit their biometrics during the visa application process." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)