Carlos Slim to Collaborate with Pemex on Natural Gas Project
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced that businessman Carlos Slim is eager to partner with state oil company Pemex on a natural gas project. This collaboration aims to bolster Mexico's energy sector, combining Slim's business acumen with Pemex's resources.
Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 20:37 IST
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that businessman Carlos Slim is interested in participating with state oil company Pemex in a natural gas project.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK Envoy Removed After Rifle Joke in Mexico
Russian Missile and Drone Attack Batters Ukrainian Energy
Russia's Missile Barrage Targets Ukrainian Energy Facilities
Ukraine Under Siege: Renewed Russian Airstrikes Target Energy Infrastructure
Team Sea Sakthi from India set to participate in 11th Monaco Energy Boat Challenge