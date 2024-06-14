UP's Prayagraj records 46.9 degrees Celsius, highest in India on Friday: IMD

Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest maximum temperature in India on June 14, reaching a scorching 46.9 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. The IMD reported severe heatwave conditions in different regions on June 14.

According to IMD, East Uttar Pradesh experienced widespread severe heat, while parts of Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, south Uttarakhand, and north Odisha faced heatwave to severe heatwave conditions. West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, and northeast Madhya Pradesh also experienced significant heatwave conditions, IMD added.

"Heatwave to severe heat wave conditions observed in many parts of East Uttar Pradesh; in some parts of Bihar; at isolated pockets over Gangetic West Bengal, south Uttarakhand, north Odisha. Heatwave conditions in many parts of West Uttar Pradesh; in some parts of Punjab, Jharkhand; at isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana- Chandigarh-Delhi, northeast Madhya Pradesh," IMD Said on Friday. Maximum temperatures ranged between 44°C to 46°C in many areas of East Uttar Pradesh, some parts of Haryana, Delhi, and East Madhya Pradesh, with isolated pockets in West Uttar Pradesh and south Bihar also affected.

"Maximum temperatures are in the range of 44-46°C over in many parts of East Uttar Pradesh; in some parts of Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, East Madhya Pradesh; in isolated pockets over West Uttar Pradesh, south Bihar. The highest maximum temperature of 46.9°C is reported at Prayagraj (East Uttar Pradesh) over the country," IMD said. Here are the maximum temperatures reported on June 14: Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) 46.9°C, Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) 46.7 degrees celsius, Dehri (Bihar) 45.6 degrees celsius, Gaya (Bihar) 45.3 degrees celsius, Ganganagar (Rajasthan) 45.2 degrees celsius, Rohtak (Haryana) 45.0 degrees celsius, Ridge (Delhi) 44.8 degrees celsius, Hissar (Haryana) 44.6 degrees celsius, Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh) 44.4 degrees celsius, Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) 44.2 degrees celsius, Pilani (Rajasthan) 43.9 degrees celsius and Sundernagar (Haryana) 40.8 degrees celsius.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that light to moderate rainfall is likely over the northeast and eastern regions of the country during the next couple of hours, starting at 8:38 am. The areas where light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places with occasional intense spells are Sikkim and the adjoining areas of sub-Himalayan West Bengal, West Arunachal Pradesh, West Assam, and Meghalaya.

The IMD has also predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lighting in extreme northeast Bihar. Earlier, on Thursday, the IMD predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls is very likely to continue over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Northeast India during the next 4-5 days.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has marked its arrival in Maharashtra in regions like Navsari, Jalgaon, Amravati, Chandrapur and in different regions like Bijapur, Sukma, Malkangiri, Vizianagaram and Islampur. According to the prediction, the conditions are favourable for further advancement of Southwest Monsoon into more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and northwest Bay of Bengal during the next 3-4 days.

The IMD has also generated a warning regarding the heatwave in the northern parts of India."Heatwave to severe heat wave conditions likely to continue over northern parts of India during next 4-5 days," it stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)